Vons Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, a popular Edmonton restaurant, has finally reopened.

This restaurant is known for its menu of steaks, oysters, and wine inside a classy space with brick-lined walls.

It closed its Southside location back in June and it’s now reopened in the downtown core on Jasper Avenue.

It’s not the best news for those in the South, but thankfully, the city has its restaurant back.

This spot also has prime rib, a brunch buffet, and menu items like goat cheese filet, creole chicken, pasta, burgers, and seafood, to name just a few. The steaks are all served with a choice of baby red skin potatoes, truffle mac ‘n’ cheese, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, market vegetables, or house fries.

There have been so many shuttered restaurants in YEG lately, so it’s relieving to see this one open back up.

Address: 10065 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

