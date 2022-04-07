A massive vintage pop-up market is happening in Edmonton this weekend

Gather your friends and vintage fans. This weekend a massive pop-up event is coming to Edmonton’s Downtown Famers’ Market with more than two dozen vendors.

According to the event posting, “curators will be bringing various items from the 1950s-2000s, from band t-shirts, vintage dresses, kitchen ad household décor with vintage and boho esthetics all while promoting sustainability.”

“With 29 curators, Capital City Vintage has the largest collection of vintage goods out there,” the YEG Downtown Market said in an Instagram post.

Well-known vendors selling their thrifty goods include Alexander and Rose, Three Parrots, Polar Girl Vintage and Honey Lounge, to name a few.

The vintage market will be running from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday; 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

Capital City Vintage Market Pop-Up

Where: 10305 97 St NW (Edmonton Downtown Farmers’ Market)

When: Saturday, April 9 from 9 am to 3 pm; Sunday, April 10 from 11 am to 3 pm