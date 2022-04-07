A massive tech event is coming to an Edmonton Best Buy this weekend

A colossal tech playground is being held in Edmonton this weekend as Best Buy South Edmonton Common shows off all the newest items.

Touted as incredibly interactive, the event offers demos of the latest products, including roving robots.

The South Edmonton location is just one of two stores in Canada chosen to host such an event. The second event will be at a store in Vancouver.

Vendors attending the event include Samsung, Oculus, Amazon, SWFT, Intel, Microsoft, and Fujifilm Instax. All the big names!

Microsoft will give away prizes and run presentations throughout each day at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm.

Best Buy says it chose the South Edmonton Common location due to it being an “experience store”, which means that it’s bigger and some additional experiential features – making it the perfect choice.

“We’re trying new things in Edmonton, and so far we love the results,” said Jen Knight with Best Buy Canada.

If you are looking for promotions, there are plenty being offered as part of the event. Visitors can take advantage of deals on laptops, watches, TVs, small and large appliances and headphones.

If you can’t make it to the South Edmonton Common store, you’re in safe hands. The deals are also being offered online too.

When: Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10 (11 am to 6 pm each day)

Where: Best Buy South Edmonton Common (9931 19 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T6N1M4)