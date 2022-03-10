Semyon Varlamov won't waive no-trade clause to join Oilers: report

The Edmonton Oilers are in need of some goaltending relief, but it doesn’t appear as though it’ll come from the New York Islanders.

Semyon Varlamov, one of the top goalies rumoured to be on the trade market, will not waive his no-trade clause to join the Oilers, according to James Nichols of The Fourth Period.

“I’m told Varlamov won’t waive his NTC for Edmonton,” Nichols tweeted Tuesday.

Varlamov is 3-12-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .911 save percentage this season.

He’s likely to move with the Islanders sitting sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a 21-24-8 record and 26-year-old goalie Ilya Sorokin commanding all but 16 starts this season. Varlamov has one year remaining on his contract at an annual average value of $5 million. The contract also gives him plenty of trade protection in the form of a 16-team no-trade list.

The Oilers are apparently a team Varlamov has veto power over.

It’s unfortunate for Edmonton, who currently trails the Dallas Stars by one point for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and sits two back of the Vegas Golden Knights for third in the Pacific Division.

A boost between the pipes could give the squad a much-needed push, and they’ve reportedly been on the hunt for some time.

Edmonton has dropped six of the past nine games after a five-game winning streak that coincided with the hiring of new head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Woodcroft has had Mike Smith start seven of 15 games, posting a 3.25 goals-against average and .892 save percentage between the pipes. Mikko Koskinen has fared better, registering a 2.64 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

Overall, Koskinen is 20-9-3 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .904 save percentage this season, and Smith has a 3.57 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 15 games.

It’s clearly been an Achilles heel for the organization that has seen its odds tumble nearly 30% since December 1.

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is Monday, March 21.