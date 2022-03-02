The Edmonton Oilers rolled out the red carpet for Duncan Keith in his return to Chicago.

Literally.

The longtime Chicago Blackhawks blueliner was greeted by staff and teammates with a United Center walk-in fit for the former franchise face. Keith will play against the Blackhawks on Thursday.

“That was a surprise,” Keith said. “I wasn’t really expecting anything like that. It was a little bit odd, but the camera guy was following me walking into the room. I turned the corner and they had the halo of sticks there. It was nice. Teammates here have been great. I’m lucky to be part of another great organization in the Oilers.

“Just getting to know the teammates for the past five, six months here since the start of the year, it’s a great group of guys. As a team right now, we’re just coming into our own right now, playing a lot better as a team. Just keep trying to build.”

The Oilers acquired Keith, along with Tim Soderlund, on July 21 in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2022 conditional third-round pick.

Keith had spent his first 16 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks from 2005-2021. He amassed 625 points (105 goals, 520 assists) over 1,192 regular-season games and added 86 points (18 goals, 68 assists) in 135 playoff games. In 2010, 2013, and 2015 he helped Chicago to the Stanley Cup championships.

He also won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenceman twice with the Blackhawks in 2010 and 2014, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015.

Hear from Duncan Keith as he speaks following today's #Oilers practice that saw him make his return to the United Center with a special reception from his teammates.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/b7vuvcqOhz — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 2, 2022

“Even today it’s exciting to be back,” Keith said. “First time being back. It feels like yesterday, really, I was just in here eating pre-game meals and things like that. I spent a lot of time here. It’s nice to be back. Definitely a unique feeling.”

With Edmonton this season, Keith has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 36 games.