Korpisalo among multiple goalie trade targets Oilers have discussed: report

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to the trade market to find the cure to their goaltending woes, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun, speaking on TSN’s Insider Trading, suggested the Oilers are looking at a variety of options, including Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo and a pair of Dallas Stars netminders in Anton Khudobin and Braden Holtby.

“Oh, there are goalies available, but I don’t know if there’s a knight in shining armour for the Oilers,” LeBrun said. “But they are, according to sources, looking at all options across the NHL. For example, we’re told that they’ve kicked tires on Joonas Korpisalo in Columbus, who’s a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.”

Korpisalo has a 3.95 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 14 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season. He’s in the final season of a two-year, $5.6 million contract.

LeBrun also linked the Oilers to Khudobin, who cleared waivers in December. He’s got one year remaining on a $3.33 million contract, and has a 2.80 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in four appearances with the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League.

Edmonton might be more interested in another Dallas goalie, though.

Holtby is 7-8-1 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 19 games for the Stars this season, and is a pending unrestricted free agent at season’s end, allowing the Oilers to more easily fit him into their salary structure.

“But the funny thing there is, who the Oilers want may not be who the Stars want to trade, if you read between the lines there,” LeBrun said.

Other goaltenders rumoured to be in play for Edmonton include Martin Jones of the Philadelphia Flyers, Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders, and Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek.

The Oilers are 25th in the NHL in save percentage (.895) and 26th in goals-against per game at (3.42). Edmonton has lost seven games in a row and have two wins in the past 15 games (2-11-2).

Current starter Mikko Koskinen is 12-8-1 this season with a 3.33 goals-against average and .895 save percentage. Mike Smith, who has been injured for much of the season, is 4-6-0 with a 2.93 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He turns 40 in March.

Stuart Skinner, 23, is 4-6-0 with a 2.93 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 11 appearances this season.

“They’re looking at all options but right now the real question for them is, “Is there a serious upgrade on Mikko Koskinen?” LeBrun questioned. “If not, why are we doing this?”

“It doesn’t mean they won’t do it but they sure are talking about it.”