Feed your ex to a meerkat this Valentine's Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo

Not on good terms with your ex-partner? Perhaps they’re always trying to worm their way back into your life?

Maybe things were once great, but now they give you the creepy crawlies.

This Valentine’s Day, get the closure you deserve by naming a creature at the Edmonton Valley Zoo that is just as flaccid and slimy as your ex.

You might also like: West Edmonton Mall is hiring and you could get paid to train sea lions

Here's what Edmonton's proposed public spaces bylaw would ban

10 awesome things to do in Edmonton this Family Day

The Edmonton Valley Zoo is hosting an event where you can “adopt” and name a mealworm after your less-than-special someone and watch it be fed to the zoo’s meerkats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valley Zoo Development Society (@buildingourzoo)

If you want to take things a bit further, the zoo will let you pay extra to name a frozen rodent after your not-so-special someone that will be eaten by hungry snakes.

The zoo will host a livestream on February 14, where you can bid Stacy, Greg, or Alex farewell while a team of meerkats takes care of business.

All you have to do is choose the $5, $10, $25, or $50 price, depending on what you want to adopt. Add the name of your ex to the “honoree” line in the “dedicate my donation” box. Every donation level comes with a digitally downloadable Valentine’s Day card.