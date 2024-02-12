10 awesome things to do in Edmonton this Family Day

The Family Day long weekend is just around the corner.

It’s the first long weekend of 2024, and if the forecast holds up, it’s looking like the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all of the fantastic celebrations happening around Edmonton.

From free admission at some rad attractions to festivals and entertainment, gather your family and check out these 10 fantastic things happening in YEG this Family Day.

What: The Silver Skate Festival has been a favourite event for over 30 years, celebrating winter sports, art, music, food, and the best in winter recreation. Glide along the city’s free public skating surfaces, marvel at the artistic talent in the Snow Sculpture Garden, or explore the Folk Trail!

When: February 9 to 19

Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park

Cost: Free

What: There’s free indoor fun to be had at the Alberta Legislature on Family Day. Both the Legislature and Queen Elizabeth II Building will be open with family-friendly, all-ages entertainment. From craft making to Lego to free entertainment on the Fun Stage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

When: February 19 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Alberta Legislature

Cost: Free

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Take advantage of free Family Day admission at the Royal Alberta Museum! Marvel at its vast collections, ranging from archaeology and Indigenous studies to work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton.

When: February 19

Where: Royal Alberta Museum

Cost: Free

What: A visit to the Muttart Conservatory is always a treat and a prehistoric new exhibit makes for a good reason to return to the lush location in the city. “Giants in the Mist” is a celebration of plants, larger-than-life pollinators, and prehistoric dinosaurs.

There will be activities for all ages this Family Day, such as airbrush tattoos, a magician roving through the mist, dino-mite crafts, sensory play, a scavenger hunt, and more!

When: February 19 from noon to 4 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: $14.95 regular adult admission

What: Celebrate Family Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo! Cozy up next to a campfire and join the Zoo’s education team for animal talks, crafts, games, and more.

When: February 19 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo

Cost: $10.95 regular adult admission

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Admission to the gallery will be free all day on February 19!

When: February 19

Where: Art Gallery of Alberta

Cost: Free

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this Family Day, where a host of activities are planned for the long weekend! Experience ancient caves in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some wicked games and challenges.

When: February 19 from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: TELUS World of Science — 11211 142 St NW

Cost: $23.95 regular adult admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: February 19 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona kicks off on Saturday. More than 20 businesses are taking part this year with feature items ranging from $5 to $10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes.

When: February 10 to 25

Where: Various locations in Old Strathcona