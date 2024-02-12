West Edmonton Mall is hiring and you could get paid to train sea lions

Looking for a new job and want to have fun while you’re at it? Look no further than West Edmonton Mall.

From Marine Life to the World Waterpark to Ed’s Bowling Alley and Galaxyland, there is no shortage of unique and exciting places to work inside North America’s largest mall. Many of these jobs come with perks, including free passes to WEM attractions, health benefits, an employee assistance program, and educational assistance.

Here are some fun and unique jobs that are up for grabs right now at West Edmonton Mall.

West Edmonton Mall Marine Life is looking for a Sea lion trainer! As an experienced animal care worker, your job is to assist the supervisors in problem-solving complex tasks such as life support systems, animal behaviours, staff mentoring, operational changes, and nutritional changes related to sea lions and other marine life.

This is an animal care job that doesn’t require any experience. Help the mall’s marine life supervisors during performances of all animal presentations and shows, in addition to cleaning and maintaining all exhibits, holding tanks, and any animal husbandry tasks as needed.

Ever wanted to drive a Zamboni? The mall’s Ice Palace Arena is looking for an attendant to ensure guests receive an enjoyable experience while ensuring their safety and security. Other responsibilities include scheduling and reserving available space at the rink, overseeing skate and helmet rentals, and interacting with customers.

Be the person behind the scenes at the mall’s bowling alley! As a Mechanic for Ed’s Bowling, you’ll be responsible for daily maintenance and operation of the bowling pins and machines. Perfect for those who are mechanically inclined!

Every day at work could feel like summer at the waterpark. As a Level 1 Slide Patroller, you’d be responsible for ensuring guests to the World Waterpark have a fantastic experience while ensuring the waterslides are used properly and safely!