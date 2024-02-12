Here's what Edmonton's proposed public spaces bylaw would ban

If you want to gather with more than 50 people in a public space in Edmonton, you may soon need a permit to do so.

It’s one of several changes that could come into effect if City Council votes to implement Bylaw 20700, a proposed new public spaces bylaw.

The Public Spaces Bylaw would essentially replace the City of Edmonton’s three primary public spaces bylaws that are currently in place.

It intends to create a consistent set of expectations for behaviours in public spaces, the City said, with the policy changes being “informed by a jurisdictional scan, public engagement, and the project objectives of promoting safety, reducing red tape, and balancing competing interests in a fair and equitable manner.”

Here are some of the things that the bylaw covers:

Amplification systems

Use of amplification systems (for example a speaker) is not currently regulated in Edmonton unless the use results in what the City said was “significant, inappropriate noise.”

Bylaw 20700 proposes to restrict the use of amplification systems in all public spaces, except when being used by someone who has been permitted to use a space — e.g. event organizers that receive a permit to use a park space or the use by owners/operators of a public space.

This would include events in privately owned but publicly accessible spaces like shopping malls.

Large events & performances

As it stands, a permit is needed for events with an attendance of greater than 50 people in

parkland.

The proposed bylaw would expand the requirement to all public spaces, with permission being mandated for each event to ensure what the City called “appropriate services” be provided based on the specific needs of each event.

Panhandling

Edmonton does not “significantly” regulate panhandling, except where the behaviour becomes “aggressive,” according to the City.

Based on the public engagement theme of safety, bylaw 20700 would see the continued regulation of “aggressive” panhandling and would add an additional restriction against panhandling in or adjacent to a roadway.

Temporary signs

It is currently prohibited to place temporary signs on road right of way, such as boulevards, without specific permission.

A set of requirements that signs must comply with are proposed within the new bylaw, something the City said will allow signs to be placed in limited locations without needing permission.

Visible drug use

Based on feedback received during public engagement, the rule that currently prohibits visible drug use in transit spaces would be expanded to all public spaces.

During public engagement, the City said perceptions of safety were a significant concern expressed by Edmontonians, and 89% indicated they were extremely or very concerned with visible drug use in public spaces.

A full list of the prohibitions and changes to public spaces under the proposed bylaw are listed here.

City Council is expected to vote on the bylaw on Wednesday.