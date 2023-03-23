University of Alberta cracks the top five of the best Canadian schools

The University of Alberta is in the top 125 schools in the world, according to a new global ranking that looks at six different factors.

QS Top Universities released its 2023 world rankings, and the University of Alberta is number 110.

It also makes the University of Alberta the fourth-best school in Canada, just behind the University of British Columbia.

The school’s ranking is quite an improvement over last year’s order, when the university placed 126th on the list. U of A saw its highest ranking in 2015, at 84th place on the list.

According to the ranking criteria, U of A received high marks for its international research network and international faculty ratio.

The lowest-performing category, however, was the school’s employment outcomes.

Scores are calculated by factors such as academic reputation, which accounts for 40% of the score, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international students ratio.

The International Research Network and Employment Outcomes were categories that did not factor into the overall score for this year.

McGill University in Montreal was the top Canadian school in the rankings, coming in 31st. It is followed by the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is at the top of the world rankings with a perfect score.