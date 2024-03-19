6 underrated Edmonton restaurants you need to try at least once

Edmonton has plenty of incredible eateries to check out, but there are also so many underrated gems waiting to be discovered in the city.

We asked Dished readers to share some of their favourite underrated restaurants in Edmonton, and they came in hot with the answers.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite responses, so here are some of the restaurants you need to check out ASAP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Edmonton (@dishededmonton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banhmizon (@bmzsherwoodpark)

Fans of Vietnamese dishes will want to check out Banh Mi Zon. The restaurant offers tons of Banh Mi options such as satay beef, BBQ pork, as well as plant-based meat alternatives, too. Along with the banh mi, there’s also a wide range of dishes, such as vermicelli, pho, and more.

Address: 140 Athabascan Avenue #4, Sherwood Park, AB

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thanh Thanh (@thanh_thanh_yeg)

Another underrated spot that came highly recommended by Edmontonians is Thanh Thanh. With classic Vietnamese dishes, as well as dozens of seafood, platters, chow mein and stir-fried noodles, as well as combos with tons of different dishes to try.

Address: 10718 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kobachi restaurant 🐝 (@kobachi_restaurant)

This mom-and-pop-owned spot in Sherwood Park uses sustainably sourced seafood to make its sushi. With dishes such as kimchi yakiniku don, sushi, sashimi and maki, you might want to make this your next spot for sushi night.

Address: #125 200 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaDeO (@dadeorestaurant)

The New Orleans-style diner and bar offers authentic Cajun cuisine, all in a classic 1950s-style diner setting with mini jukeboxes at each table. The menu has tons of unique dishes like gumbotine (sweet potato fries topped with gumbo and cheese curds), po’boys, and jambalaya, to name a few.

Address: 10548a Whyte Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiss 2 Go Cafe & Catering 🇨🇭 (@swiss2go)

For Swiss-style sandwiches, look no further than Swiss 2 Go. These stacked sandwiches come with tons of fillings, all served up on a fresh pretzel bun. You can also try out their soups and salads.

Address: 4306 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by misssaigonyeg (@miss.saigonyeg)

This Vietnamese noodle house not only offers all your favourite dishes, but they also have a pho challenge where they serve up colossal bowls of broth packed with noodles and meat. If you can’t decide between dishes, you can also indulge in split bowls of vermicelli and pho for the best of both worlds.

Address: 10355 78th Avenue, Edmonton

Address: 6187 Currents Drive, Edmonton

Instagram