Recent Edmonton restaurant closures to know about

It’s always sad to say goodbye to some of our favourite food spots, and unfortunately, Edmonton has suffered some losses over the last few weeks.

While some are temporary closures, others have permanently shuttered, and they’ll be sorely missed.

Here are the latest updates you need to know on restaurant closures in Edmonton.

Waffle Bird, a popular spot serving chicken sandwiches and waffle platters, has closed its doors after two and a half years.

However, it’s not all bad news, as the restaurant is gearing up to move to a brand-new spot. The move will allow the Waffle Bird to introduce indoor seating and overhaul its menu with new bites on the way, so watch this space!

Address: 8116 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Diced, a board game eatery which opened in YEG in April, revealed it would be closing by the end of the summer.

“Despite the incredible support from many of you and the positive feedback we’ve received, we have found it challenging to generate consistent business at this new location,” Diced said in the Instagram post.

Address: 10704 124th Street, Edmonton

