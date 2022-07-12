A new ultra-low-cost airline is starting service in Edmonton this week

Get ready to save some money! Canada’s newest ultra-low-cost carrier, Lynx Air, is set to have its inaugural flight out of the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) later this week.
The airline launched in early April, with a mission to make Canadian air travel more accessible for all.
On Thursday, July 14, Lynx Air will celebrate its first flight from Edmonton International Airport, departing for Toronto.
According to Lynx’s website, you can currently book flights from Edmonton to Toronto, Halifax and St. John’s.
Last month Lynx Air also revealed it will start allowing passengers to fly with pets for a one-way fee of $59.
Lynx is headquartered in Calgary and operates a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft, featuring leading-edge fuel-efficient technology and big overhead bins.