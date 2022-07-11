You can fly roundtrip to Hawaii from Edmonton for just $565 right now

Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Hawaii AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Edmonton to Kauai, Hawaii, for $565 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is $391 more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kauai.com 🌴 (@kauaihawaii)

You can check out Hanalei Bay, Kalalau Trail, Anini Beach, Wailua Falls, and Kalalau Lookout while on the island. A helicopter tour may be in the cards when you visit; it always offers the most spectacular views!

Other flights during the same time frame as the $565 roundtrip option are much higher, with a WestJet/Delta flight with two stops going for $844 and an Alaska Airlines flight topping $1,000.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Kauai (LIH). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be at the end of August/early September.

The lowest price we found was $565 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing August 29, returning September 5

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.