Not only is it near one of the best small cities in the country, but a mansion just outside of St. Albert also boasts double waterfalls and a music room.

Located at 53 Riverridge Road, the four-bed, four-bath home in Sturgeon County is priced at a cool $3,750,000 according to its Zoocasa listing.

The massive home also sits on .72 acres of stunning river valley views, and you’ll be wowed by the drive-through portico, natural iron stone, copper chimney, capolas, and an iron security gate. All that to marvel over, and you haven’t even stepped foot inside yet!

The elegant foyer offers views of the great room, boasting 20′ vaulted cherry ceilings, a lovely formal dining room, and a music room.

A wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling library complete with a sliding ladder is also on this floor, perfect for the bookworms of the world. The den is perfectly situated off the main bedroom and library, a nice little hangout spot if you want to be a little loud outside the library, of course.

According to its listing, the home even boasts awards for best kitchen and best ensuite in North America, so wowzers!

The main floor also offers access to the south-backing upper patio, with views of double waterfalls, bridges, and rose gardens. How enchanting!

The lower level includes a gathering room, games room, a theatre, an old-world wine cellar, and a fitness room complete with a massage area, naturally.