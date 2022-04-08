Canada’s newest ultra low-cost carrier, Lynx Air, just had it’s inaugural flight and Canadians are so excited about it.

Travelling is picking back up and a low-cost airline offering fair rates is exactly what we need right now.

But what is flying with Lynx Air really like?

This first flight for Lynx Air happened on April 7, taking off in Calgary and arriving in Vancouver, and Daily Hive was lucky enough to be a part of that journey.

We’re here to tell you exactly what it’s like to take the low-cost airline.

The most surprising part of the flying with Lynx is that even though it’s low-cost, the plane felt huge.

Passengers are allowed to bring one personal item onboard for free, which must be stored under the seat in front of you.

We were half-expecting a bit of a tight squeeze, but the plane was actually six seats wide with tons of legroom. Because there is no screen technology in the seats, there’s more room to stretch your legs.

We all have our own screens and books to keep us distracted anyway and we didn’t miss the lack of in-flight entertainment.

The overhead compartments are also extremely large, which can be a common point of frustration when flying.

Additional carry-on bags and checked luggage are permitted for a fee and if you want to select your seat or get priority boarding, you can do that for an additional cost as well.

This “a la carte” way of flying means you only pay for what you need, an innovation that feels like a welcome concept.

This also means there’s no in-flight food.

There’s still water offered via cart service, but no small bags of pretzels, plastic glasses of pop, or any other novelty items.

Again, you pay for only what you need. If you need a snack for the flight, just grab it in the airport and bring it along.

Saving this much money definitely feels worth it. It’s incredibly simple flying for an ultra-low-cost price.

Lynx will soon be operating 76 flights per week and that network will continue to grow, with more destinations and routes bound to be announced for the busy season.

Lynx currently offers fares from 10 Canadian destinations, including Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Hamilton, Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Winnipeg, Halifax, and St. John’s.

A one-way flight from Vancouver to Calgary can be found starting at $49, while a one-way trip from Calgary to Toronto goes for $69. If you’re looking to fly from Kelowna to Vancouver, fares start at $49.

Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Vancouver can be found for a base fare of $98, while roundtrip travel from Toronto to Calgary will cost you $141.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynx Air (@lynx_air)

Lynx Air has gotten rid of the unnecessary bells and whistles most of us don’t really use or care about anyway. Especially with travel picking back up again, we just want to pay for what we want.

The flight was cozy, friendly, and cheap, and we wouldn’t have even known it was an ultra-low-cost airline if it wasn’t for the super incredibly cheap round trip ticket.

Head to the Lynx Air website to check out more fares or book your flight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Instagram