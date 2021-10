A new spot to get a cup of joe is coming to Old Strathcona, with a new coffee shop set to open its doors in early 2022.

Pact Coffee has announced it will be opening a location on Whyte Avenue in January 2022.

You might also like: 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles western Alberta

Alberta to receive new area code in spring of 2022

Macao Imperial Tea to open first-ever Edmonton location

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PACT Coffee (@pactcoffeeco)

The shop has also revealed it has partnered with Baked Doughnuts, a Calgary-based company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAKED Protein Doughnut Cakes (@bakedbrands)

We’ll keep you posted on its grand opening.