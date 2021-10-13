Basil Pasta Bar has opened its first-ever Edmonton location
Oct 13 2021, 1:52 pm
Pasta lovers, eat your heart out! A new pasta restaurant based in British Columbia has opened its first-ever Edmonton location.
Not only is it Basil Pasta Bar’s first location in Edmonton, but it’s also the first one in all of Alberta.
It’s known for its build your own pasta menu option, where you can select the type of pasta, two proteins, unlimited veggies, a house-made sauce and a choice of various cheeses and fresh herbs for garnish.
The bar’s two other locations are in Vancouver and Burnaby.
Basil Pasta Bar
Address: 9655 62 Avenue NW. Edmonton
Phone: 780-980-9024
Hours: Monday to Sunday 11 am to 11 pm