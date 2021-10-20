Macao Imperial Tea to open first-ever Edmonton location

The “number one bubble tea brand” in the Philippines is opening its first-ever Edmonton location soon.

Macao Imperial Tea hinted on its Instagram that it will be expanding into Edmonton.

According to the Macao Imperial website, this YEG outpost will be the brand’s fifth in Canada. The other stores are in Winnipeg, Calgary and Lloydminster.

Macao Imperial is known for its milk teas, coffee drinks, yogurt drinks, and snacks.

We’ll let you know when more information is released on its location and opening date.