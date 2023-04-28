11 fantastic things to check out in Edmonton this May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy everything we love about this season in Edmonton.

All of our favourite attractions are opening up, festival lineups are being announced, and we’re about to see an explosion of colour with leaves and flowers budding all over.

Here are some of the most incredible things happening in Edmonton this May:

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 28 to May 7

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Cost: Start at $28.57

What: These whimsical art displays will be making a return to downtown Edmonton in late May. It’s a fantastic event spanning two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event, where you can enjoy music, performances and food trucks.

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

When: May 25 to June 4

Cost: Free

What: This festival celebrates Ukrainian culture, food, music, visual arts, crafts and dance. UFest is a gathering of people with Ukrainian heritage but also draws spectators from various cultural backgrounds.

Where: Borden Park

When: May 26 & 27

Cost: Free

What: This event focuses on underground art, alternative fashion and

anything that surrounds alternative culture. It is a place to give like-minded artists,

creators, and vendors a place to showcase their creations. The market also will have harm reduction information sessions and naloxone/drug test training at the event.

Where: Ritchie Community League — 7727 98th Street

When: May 20

Cost: Free

What: This massive film festival celebrates real-life stories at the Garneau Theatre. Check out some of the hottest new non-fiction films in Canada’s longest-running documentary film festival.

Where: 8712 109th Street

When: May 4 to 12

Cost: $99 for a festival pass; individual ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

What: The CFL pre-season begins in May, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy the incredible atmosphere at Commonwealth Stadium. The first home pre-season game of the year will see the Elks face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: May 27 at 2 pm

Cost: Tickets here

What: Karen’s Diner — an interactive, immersive, and unique dining experience — is coming to Edmonton later this month. The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters. This is an experience you definitely won’t forget!

When: May 6 to 14, 2023

Where: Canadian Brewhouse — 10338 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $45

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Opens May 20

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it opens for the season on May 20. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.



Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Opens May 20

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this month.

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter