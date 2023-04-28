23 companies hiring for hundreds of incredible jobs in Edmonton this May

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this May and we’ve put together a list of 23 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions in and around Edmonton right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying. Make that move to a career that you’ll thrive in.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are dozens of available positions in Edmonton this May, including sales advisors, accounting technicians, and travel counsellors.

Perks: The AMA says its staff treats each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs.

More: See what positions are open on its website.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks is hiring dozens of positions in the Edmonton area this May, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you've always wanted to be a barista, now's your chance!

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This teaching and research university with a campus in central Edmonton is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Jobs: The university is hiring more than 100 positions right now, from research associates and registered psychologists to copywriters and gallery managers.

Perks: The university offers health and dental benefits, a pension plan, paid leave and vacation, plus funding and reimbursement programs.

More: See what positions are open on its website.

Who: Precision Drilling is the largest drilling rig contractor in Canada and also provides oil field rentals and supplies.

Jobs: Precision Drilling is looking for journeyman millwrights, heavy-duty mechanics, and drilling rig positions.

Perks: Waived waiting period for single and family extended health and dental benefits.

More: Check out even more positions on its website.

Who: Canada Post is the country’s number one parcel delivery company, employing 70,000 people.

Jobs: It's hiring for three positions in Edmonton, a letter carrier and two supervisor positions.

Perks: Canada Post employees enjoy a wide range of health coverage, disability, and personal leave benefits.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Calgary-based WestJet is the largest airline in Western Canada, operating an average of 777 flights and carrying more than 66,130 passengers daily.

Jobs: WestJet is currently looking to fill a first officer pilot position in Edmonton.

Perks: Health and financial benefits plans, competitive pay, and travel privileges for you and your family.

More: To learn more about WestJet's open positions, visit its career page.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across a wide field of career paths.

Jobs: It's hiring for dozens of positions, including an IT project manager, legal assistant, aquatic instructor and many more.

Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and there are a number of jobs up for grabs in its retail stores and automotive service centres.

Jobs: It's hiring 12 positions around Edmonton right now, including automotive service advisors, automotive service installers, and sales associates.

Perks: Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities from within and across the country at Canadian Tire retail stores.

Who: Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers North America’s leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL’s three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Jobs: OEG is hiring over 20 positions, including a loyalty manager, a gaming business development manager, an avid operator, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

Jobs: Enbridge is currently hiring for 16 positions in Edmonton this May.

Perks: Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company.

Perks: Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company.

More: Take a look at the company's job openings to see if there's a good match for you.

Who: The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services.

Jobs: The City is hiring for around 90 positions right now, from peace officers to landscapers and historical interpreters.

Perks: The City provides employees with a total compensation package that's competitive in the market and includes a combination of base salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work/life balance.

More: See what positions are open on its website.

Who: Bath and Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores, and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: It's hiring for seven positions currently, including sales support staff and supervisors.

Perks: Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision, merchandise discount, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain employing more than 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures.

Jobs: It's hiring for 17 positions currently, including an hourly host, cooks, and cinema cast members.

Perks: Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Jobs: It's currently hiring for two seasonal educator positions at Southgate Centre and West Edmonton Mall.

Perks: Lululemon says it is committed to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: EPCOR employs more than 3,600 people and builds, owns, and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the US.

Jobs: It's hiring for dozens of positions in Edmonton this May in its engineering, field operations, management, and IT departments.

Perks: EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

More: Check out AHS's careers page.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Jobs: Walmart is looking to fill over 200 positions in Edmonton this month, including opticians, department managers, and merchandising store associates.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.

More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

Jobs: It is hiring for more than a dozen positions, from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now.

Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It's won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.

More: Check it out online.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded here in Edmonton.

Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Jobs: Stantec is hiring 118 positions right now in Edmonton, from junior electrical designers and employee engagement consultants to a number of summer student positions.

Perks: The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program.

More: See what positions are open on the website.

Who: This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curricula. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade.

Jobs: It is hiring 37 positions in Edmonton this May, from instructional and management positions to administrative support careers.

Perks: The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year's is included too.

More: Check it out online.