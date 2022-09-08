Events

15 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: September 9 to 11

Sep 8 2022, 4:00 pm
15 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: September 9 to 11
@GoElks/Twitter

Fall is in the air in Edmonton, and there are plenty of things to do this weekend as we make our way through September.

From a chance to get some fun photos with your pets to a tasty event in Strathcona County, here’s a bunch of things you can check out this weekend.

Edmonton Elks

edmonton elks

@GoElks/Twitter

What: Get ready as the Elks welcome the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night. Cheering on the Elks on a nice fall day on the weekend? Yeah, we can get into that!

When: September 10
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: $24 to $48; tickets can be found here

The Edmonton Mountain Bike Festival

What: Highlighting the riders, local businesses, trail networks and the community behind mountain biking in the area, the Edmonton Mountain Bike Festival is for all ages. Enjoy a brew or two after hitting the trails, and enjoy some live music to cap off the day, too.

When: September 9 to 11, 2022
Where: Queen Elizabeth Park
Cost: $20+ for general admission, tickets can be found here

Get some fancy photos of your pet

Supplied

What: Kingsway Mall will be offering free professional pet photos in their HyperPOP space. HyperPUP will run for two nights, where anyone can come in to get photos of their furry friends and will get to take home printed and digital copies of the photos. No registration is needed, and the event is open to cats and dogs.

When: September 9 from 5 to 8 pm, September 10 from 5 to 7 pm
Where: Kingsway Mall
Cost: Free

Savour Strathcona County

What: Enjoy Strathcona County’s independent restaurants and food trucks, meet local artists/artisans and check out their creations on display and for sale. When you are done tasting some delicious dishes, enjoy entertainment and activities throughout the evening.

When: September 11, 2022
Where: Strathcona County Community Centre (Agora, 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park)
Cost: Free

Elk Island National Park

Elk Island/Shutterstock

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan 
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Art Gallery of Alberta

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14, purchase online

Get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze

Edmonton corn maze

Edmonton Corn Maze | Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

What: Get ready to wander around and maybe get a little lost! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

When: Now to October 16, 2022
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here

Work up a sweat on a set of stairs in YEG

@foryeg/Instagram | @drangelapucci/Instagram

What: The leaves are starting to change in our massive River Valley, so get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton! Work up a sweat after work by running some stairs, we are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations
Cost: Free

TG ICE Fridays

ICE District events

@IceDistrict/Twitter

What: Ditch work early on Fridays for some street food, beer, cocktails, games, and live music with your friends and coworkers as ICE District Plaza is transformed into downtown Edmonton’s largest licensed patio.

When: July 8 to September 23
Where: ICE District Plaza – 10360 102nd Street NW
Cost: Free

Fort Edmonton Park

Fort edmonton park

@fortedmontonpark/Instagram

What: Fort Edmonton Park is nearing its closure for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time, and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!

Where: 7000 143rd Street NW
When: May 21 to September 18, Wednesday to Sunday (and holiday Mondays)
Cost: $21 to $26, tickets can be found here

Snow Valley Aerial Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Snow Valley Edmonton (@snowvalleyski)

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Monday to Friday, 5 to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm
Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road
Cost: $37 to $46; tickets can be found here

Edmonton Food Bike Tours

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Start Location — Constable Ezio Faraone Park
Price: Starting at $155.90

Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Imagine Monet

monet montreal

@imagine_monet/Instagram

What: Edmonton will be coated with the works of Charles Monet, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world, as Imagine Monet spends its last weekend in town.

When: June 8 to September 10
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre 
Cost: $0 to $45, tickets can be found here

Check out the Royal Alberta Museum

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

Laine Mitchell
+ Listed
