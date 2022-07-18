Kingsway Mall has a massive new spot for taking wickedly colourful photos

Looking to spice up your Instagram feed? You can now snap some wickedly colourful photos at Kingsway Mall.

“HyperPOP” is a brand new installation that just opened at the mall, and it is massive!

Designed with creatives in mind, HyperPOP is an immersive installation space that is built perfectly to make your photos and videos look amazing.

The 2,500-square-foot space is full of captivating colours, geometry, and visual magic that you can explore and find those interesting angles for your feed.

Located on the upper level next to Hudson’s Bay, it is free for all who want to explore and create.

So head to Kingsway Mall and take some photos; you’ll regret it if you don’t! Razzle dazzle your Instagram followers. You know you want to!