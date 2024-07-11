26 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: July 12 to 14
The weekend has finally arrived in Edmonton, and it’s looking like another hot and sunny weekend with plenty of fun to be had.
From Monster Jam to Artwalk to the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival, check out these 26 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.
The Rocky Mountain Nationals
View this post on Instagram
What: The Rocky Mountain Nationals are back this weekend, and they’re bigger and better than ever before! Get ready to witness the best of Canada’s drag racing scene with 8 Nitro Funny Cars, 6 Nitro Altered, 10+Pro Mods, Alcohol & Top Dragsters, 6 Alcohol Funny Cars, Pro Fuel Bikes, and Jet Cars all in one place.
When: July 12 to 14
Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Edmonton International Airport
Cost: Tickets start at $14; get them here
Edmonton International Street Performers Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you might see!
Where: Churchill Square
When: July 5 to 14
Tickets: Free admission
Whyte Avenue Art Walk
View this post on Instagram
What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.
Where: Whyte Avenue
When: July 12 to 14
Cost: Free
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
View this post on Instagram
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here
Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park from July 12 to 14, is bringing Kevin Hart and Bert Kreischer to the open-air stage.
Where: Kinsmen Park — 9100 Walterdale Hill NW
When: July 12 to 14
Tickets: Start at $79; get them here
Where Dark Things Dwell
View this post on Instagram
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.
When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 7
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
Cost: $35; get them here
Monster Jam 2024
View this post on Instagram
What: Monster trucks will always be cool, no matter how old or young we are. That’s why we’re pumped for the return of Monster Jam to Edmonton this summer. Cheer on the world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound trucks as they tear up the dirt for the event championship.
When: July 13 and 14
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $44; get them here
Fort Edmonton Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
See an Edmonton Elks game
View this post on Instagram
What: Football season is in full swing, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a win against the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium this weekend. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!
When: Sunday, July 14 at 5 pm
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: Start at $19.25; get tickets here
See a $3.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this July at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Angry Birds Movie will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, July 13
Where: Various Cineplex locations
Enoch Cree Nation Pow Wow
What: Join Enoch this weekend for the Enoch Cree Nation’s 30th annual competition Pow Wow! This is the Indigenous people’s way of meeting together to join in dancing, singing, visiting, renewing old friendships, making new ones, and most importantly, celebrating and honouring traditions. Everyone is welcome.
When: July 12 to 14
Where: Enoch Cree Nation Powwow Grounds off of Highway 60
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
View this post on Instagram
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Punjabi Virsa
What: Catch Punjabi Virsa this weekend as they hit the stage at the Edmonton Expo Centre!
When: July 13 at 7 pm
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: Start at $35; get tickets here
Art Gallery of Alberta
View this post on Instagram
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Elk Island National Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Plus, a FREE shuttle will take you there on the weekends. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
View this post on Instagram
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.
Hit up a patio
View this post on Instagram
What: With the long weekend just around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Muttart Conservatory
View this post on Instagram
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
View this post on Instagram
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Edmonton 104th Street Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The Downtown Farmers’ Market is back outdoors on 104th Street this summer! From June 15 to October 12, pick up single-origin fruits, veggies, homemade meals and artisanal goods at 45+ vendors.
When: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: On 104th Street just north of Jasper Avenue
Callingwood Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.
When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 6655 178th Street NW
Galaxyland
View this post on Instagram
What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here
Telus World of Science
View this post on Instagram
What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.
When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission