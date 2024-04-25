12 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: April 26 to 28
We have reached the final weekend of April, and we have no idea where this month has gone.
Luckily, there are plenty of things to do this weekend to send off the first month of spring.
From the Alberta Cocktail Festival to even more playoff action, check out these 12 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.
Dreamspeakers International Film Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Dreamspeakers International Film Festival brings together Indigenous filmmakers, performers, and artists from all over the world. This unique film festival will captivate you with its diverse range of Indigenous cultures.
Where: Metro Cinema or Stanley A. Milner Library
When: April 26 to 28
Cost: TBA; find ticket info here
Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: The Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival is a one-day event featuring more than 30 distilleries and over 100 different spirits. Plus, enjoy eats from local restaurants, live music on the mainstage, flair bartending shows, cocktail-making classes, and more.
When: April 27 from 1 to 10 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue
Cost: $23-28; get tickets here
Oilers watch party in the ICE District
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton Oilers fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the playoff atmosphere this season, and it’s one heck of a party! The Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.
When: Friday, April 26 at 8:30 pm and Sunday, April 28 at 8:30 pm
Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW
Cost: Free
Love Pro Wrestling
View this post on Instagram
What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for LPW 25! This is one wild and incredible night of live pro wrestling you won’t forget!
When: April 26 at 7 pm
Where: Rec Room South Edmonton — 1725 99th Street NW
Cost: $30; get tickets here
See a $3.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Peter Rabbit will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, April 27
Where: Various Cineplex locations
Jurassic Quest
What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.
When: April 26 to 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 7 pm
Cost: Start at $30.12
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
Edmonton Music Speech & Arts Festival
What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 116th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!
When: April 15 to May 1
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Cost: Free
Filipino Restaurant Month
View this post on Instagram
What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine has returned to Edmonton and across Canada this April. Participating restaurants are serving prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.
When: April 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Immersive Disney Animation
View this post on Instagram
What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.
When: Until April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here
Hit the patio
View this post on Instagram
What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.