12 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: April 26 to 28

We have reached the final weekend of April, and we have no idea where this month has gone.

Luckily, there are plenty of things to do this weekend to send off the first month of spring.

From the Alberta Cocktail Festival to even more playoff action, check out these 12 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamspeakers Festival Society (@dreamspeakers)

What: Dreamspeakers International Film Festival brings together Indigenous filmmakers, performers, and artists from all over the world. This unique film festival will captivate you with its diverse range of Indigenous cultures.

Where: Metro Cinema or Stanley A. Milner Library

When: April 26 to 28

Cost: TBA; find ticket info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival (@abspiritsfest)

What: The Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival is a one-day event featuring more than 30 distilleries and over 100 different spirits. Plus, enjoy eats from local restaurants, live music on the mainstage, flair bartending shows, cocktail-making classes, and more.

When: April 27 from 1 to 10 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue

Cost: $23-28; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICE District (@icedistrict)

What: Edmonton Oilers fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the playoff atmosphere this season, and it’s one heck of a party! The Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

When: Friday, April 26 at 8:30 pm and Sunday, April 28 at 8:30 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Wrestling (@lovewrestlingca)

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for LPW 25! This is one wild and incredible night of live pro wrestling you won’t forget!

When: April 26 at 7 pm

Where: Rec Room South Edmonton — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: $30; get tickets here

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Peter Rabbit will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, April 27

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 26 to 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 7 pm

Cost: Start at $30.12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bountiful Farmers’ Market – Southside Edmonton (@bountifulfarmersmarketyeg)

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 116th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!

When: April 15 to May 1

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Filipino Restaurant in Edmonton (@filistix.dt)

What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine has returned to Edmonton and across Canada this April. Participating restaurants are serving prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lighthouse Immersive (@lhimmersive)

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campio Brewing Co. (@campiobrewing)

What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.