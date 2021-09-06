It’s the first full week in September, and there are plenty of things to do in your down time. Here are 7 things to do this week in Edmonton: September 6 to 12.

From maybe getting some new ink to an art walk, here are some things going on in Edmonton this week.

What: Featuring more then 75 artists, the Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival takes over the Edmonton Expo Centre for a weekend of ink and artwork. Get some inspiration for your next tattoo, or even maybe get one done there– many of the artists do walk-ups at the show.

When: September 11 to September 12

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $25

What: Travel back in time and walk among the largest creatures to ever call Earth their home in Expedition: Dinosaur. Step into the shoes of paleontologists and archeologists as you travel through time for the fun and excitement of fossil discovery.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Where: TELUS World of Science (1211 142 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $15.45- $19.95. Tickets can be purchased here

What: Spread out over two days for the first time in the events history, the Strathearn Art Walk features the works of 150 artists each day. An art event with the beautiful river valley and skyline as a backdrop? Yea, that’s good.

When: September 11 to September 12

Where: Strathearn, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Take a bite into the nationwide celebration of all things burgers with Le Burger Week Edmonton, with nine eateries participating in this year’s event. It’s certainly one of the tastiest things you can do in Edmonton for the week of September 6 to 12.

When: Now until September 14, 2021

Where: Various participating restaurants

Cost: Free, burger cost information can be found here

What: Wander through the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing way to spend some time this long weekend.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday/Tuesday 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday/Thursday 4 to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm.

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way, because they leave our city later this month.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too.