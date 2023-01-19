9 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: January 20 to 22

It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend here in YEG, and you must get out and enjoy all the great things to do this weekend here in Edmonton.

From a winter pride party to a wicked winter festival, check out those things and more this weekend.

What: Enjoy everything from tubing, skiing, and snowboarding to ice climbing, dancing, and a stellar vibe during the first annual Winter Pride Party at the Edmonton Ski Club, with DJ Pengwen, Vanity Fair, and Gabe Itch. Vibe with drag hosts, relax in the club’s Après Chalet, and of course, check out the afterparty at Evolution Wonderlounge

When: January 20

Where: Edmonton Ski Club

Cost: $10 to $12.50; tickets can be found here

What: It’s the first event to be held at the new Oilers Fan Park, and the 75’x75’ maze, aptly titled “Snow Way Out,” will of course be Oilers-themed and will include a locker room, a snow slide, firepits, hot chocolate, snacks and plenty of spots for the perfect holiday Insta moment. The walls of the maze will also be 6’ tall and 3’ deep, so it will be hard to navigate for many of us!

When: December 24 to January 29, 2023

Where: 10128 104th Avenue, NW Edmonton

Cost: $12 to $22; tickets can be found here

What: Step into Alberta Avenue District for the Deep Freeze enchanted forest, where looms a mystical creature, vivid blooms, bright-hued mushrooms, and woodland animals—all hand sculpted by our world-renowned ice, balloon, and lantern artists. There will be light installations, ice sculptures, cultural stories, street hockey and the famous annual Deep Freezer races and other winter artistic panache.

When: January 21 and 22

Where: Alberta Avenue District

Cost: Free

When: January 22

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here