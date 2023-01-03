HBO's Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" premieres this month and we are stoked

The premiere of HBO’s Alberta-shot The Last of Us is just days away, and we can not wait to see how it’s going to be.

Let’s be honest, we knew from photos of sets across the province that the show was going to be amazing, but the chance to see it all put together is going to give us chills!

The Last of Us is based on the 2013 video game of the same name and it follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022.

Filming took place across Alberta including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

The series also cost a pretty penny, with production costs rumoured to exceed $10 million PER episode, making it one of the most expensive series ever made. Incredible!

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax on Sunday, January 15, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.

In the meantime, check out the official The Last of Us trailer while we wait for its January 15 premiere.

