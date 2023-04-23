10 amazing things to get up to in Edmonton this week: April 24 to 28

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

April is starting to wind down and we can’t believe how fast this month flew by.

We’re finally in the thick of playoff season and all of our favourite summer festivals are beginning to announce their lineups. Summer is just around the corner, and it feels amazing.

From riding dinosaurs to more of that sweet Oilers playoff action, check out these incredible things happening in Edmonton this week:

What: It’s a great time to be an Oilers fan right now. The boys in orange and blue are doing things not seen since the Gretzky era, and we love to see it. So cheer on the Oilers this week as they get set to battle it out in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Also happening right outside Rogers Place is the watch party in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza at the ICE District Plaza.

Where: Rogers Place

When: April 25, time TBD

Cost: Tickets here

What: In addition to the outdoor playoff watch party in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza at the ICE District Plaza, there is also the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at the ICE District. A huge main stage, live bands, patio games, drink specials, and bleachers will also be available at the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park.

Address: Fan Park (104th Avenue)

Dates: April 25, time TBD

Cost: Free, but get there early to snag a spot

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 adult admission

What: For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: Free from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday or $14; purchase online

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 28 to May 7

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW)

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Cost: Start at $28.57

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its fourth live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you simply won’t find anywhere else.

When: April 28 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each

What: For all you ghouls and goblins who never put the Halloween costumes away; enjoy a fabulous and spooky night of dancing and drag at Evolution Wonderlounge. There’s even a $250 prize for the best costume of the evening!

When: April 28 at 9 pm

Where: 10220 103rd Street

Cost: $11.98; tickets here

What: We saw a ton of new restaurant openings in Edmonton in April. From Darling to BeaverTails, this week is a great time to check out some of these brand-new restaurants that opened this month.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here