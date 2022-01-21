We’ve made it to the weekend in Edmonton, and there are plenty of things to do while we have some nice weather again.

Whether you want to get out and enjoy the outdoors, visit a pet expo or take in an Oilers game, here are 10 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: January 21 to 23.

What: Enjoy some winter fun in our city with Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fest. There are giant installations, ice sculptures, and stations where visitors can learn about Ukrainian, Francophone, Indigenous, Inuit and Métis folklore through art created by world-renowned Edmonton artists.

When: January 14 to 23

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Spend a day revelling in the wonderful world of pets at the 2022 Edmonton Pet Expo – Edmonton’s largest pet-focused event of the year. Interact with all sorts of amazing animals from local rescues, breeders and clubs and find info on how to be a more responsible pet owner from industry experts. For everyone’s safety, you are asked to leave your pets at home for this event.

When: January 22, 23

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $10-$40, tickets can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: It’s the battle of Alberta as the Calgary Flames visit Rogers Place on Saturday night. After a rough couple of months, let’s hope the Oilers can pull this one off.

When: January 22

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $42-$574; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can visit. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city this January.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available as well for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

When: Now until February 21

Where: 9613 96 Avenue NW

Cost: $19-$49; information can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies and work-life industry sections to Earth and life sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past and present-day species. It’s one of the most gratifying things you can do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: Experience the outdoors and get a workout in by cross-country skiing around the city. These trails are accessible, open to everyone and regularly groomed to accommodate different levels of skiers.

When: Throughout the week

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a fun way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free