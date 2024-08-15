23 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: August 16 to 18
We’ve finally made it to the weekend here in Edmonton, and as we head into mid-August, it’s hard to believe how fast this month is flying by.
From Fringe Fest to the Art Gallery of Alberta’s 100th birthday, check out these 23 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.
Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: This massive celebration of theatre is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Enjoy 10 days of theatre, food, and community, all in the heart of Old Strathcona.
AGA100 Late Night Birthday Bash
View this post on Instagram
What: Don’t miss the Art Gallery of Alberta’s Late Night Birthday Bash on August 17, 6-11 pm! Celebrate its 100th Anniversary with rooftop karaoke, culinary delights inspired by our collections from award-winning Chef Serge Belair, special flashlight tours, exhibitions, a welcome cocktail, and more. Don’t miss this unforgettable night!
When: August 17 from 6 to 11 pm
Where: Art Gallery of Alberta — 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Tickets: $84.40 (3 courses plus 3 appetizers) — get them here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
View this post on Instagram
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
Cost: $15 adult admission
Edmonton Blues Festival
What: The Edmonton Blues Festival is back this month and celebrating its 25th anniversary! This year promises to be the biggest one yet, with performers such as Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Vanessa Collier, Braithwaite and Whitleley, The Cash Box Kings, Selwyn Birchwood, and so many more.
Where: Klondike Park — 116th Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive
When: August 16 to 18
Cost: $144 for a weekend pass. Single-day tickets are available; find them here
Art Gallery of Alberta
View this post on Instagram
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Steve Earle
View this post on Instagram
What: Stay away from Copperhead Road and head to the River Cree Resort & Casino this weekend to see Steve Earle hit the big stage!
When: August 16 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB
Cost: Start at $94.85; get tickets here
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
ESO Outdoors: Castle Downs Park
View this post on Instagram
What: The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) musicians are on the move! This summer, join members of your ESO in your neighbourhood through ESO Outdoors. Curated groups of ESO members will perform delightful renditions of memorable songs spanning multiple genres, including classical, pop, and Hollywood film scores.
When: August 16 at 7 pm
Where: Castle Downs Park — 11520 153rd Avenue NW
Cost: Free
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Edmonton Mural Festival
View this post on Instagram
What:
When: August 15 to September 15
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Cost: Varies — check here for event details
Elk Island National Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Plus, a FREE shuttle will take you there on the weekends. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
View this post on Instagram
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.
Hit up a patio
View this post on Instagram
What: With the long weekend just around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
View this post on Instagram
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here
Muttart Conservatory
View this post on Instagram
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
View this post on Instagram
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Fort Edmonton Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
Edmonton 104th Street Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The Downtown Farmers’ Market is back outdoors on 104th Street this summer! From June 15 to October 12, pick up single-origin fruits, veggies, homemade meals and artisanal goods at 45+ vendors.
When: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: On 104th Street just north of Jasper Avenue
Callingwood Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.
When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 6655 178th Street NW
Galaxyland
View this post on Instagram
What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here
Telus World of Science
View this post on Instagram
What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.
When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission
Where Dark Things Dwell
View this post on Instagram
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.
When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 7
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
Cost: $35; get them here