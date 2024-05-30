23 amazing things to do this weekend in Edmonton: May 31 to June 2

Another weekend is upon us here in Edmonton, and as we wave goodbye to May and hello to June, we can’t wait to get out and enjoy all of our favourite summer activities.

From basketball to the NHL Western Conference Finals to the kickoff to Pride Month, check out these 23 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: These whimsical art displays are all over downtown Edmonton right now! Downtown Spark is a fantastic event that spans two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out. There’s also a festival associated with the event where you can enjoy music, performances, and food trucks.

When: May 22 to June 2

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

Cost: Free

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the Edmonton Drag Festival, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action at the home season opener this weekend. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: Sunday, June 2 at 4 pm

Cost: Start at $20; get them here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton this Friday for LPW 26! This is one wild and incredible night of live pro wrestling you won’t forget!

When: May 31 at 7 pm

Where: Rec Room South Edmonton — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: $30; get tickets here

What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Western Conference Finals, and fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the electric atmosphere this season! The Oilers watch parties, open for home and away games, are back in the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

When: Friday, May 31 at 6:30 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: After last year’s success, the Edmonton Drag Festival is back to celebrate the art of drag and 2SLGBTQIA+ artists in Churchill Square! This year, the festival will feature a variety of performances, an Indigenous 2-Spirit Powwow ceremony, workshops, panel discussions, and community-building activities.

When: May 31 to June 2

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this June at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Butterfly Tale will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, May 25

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: This market is perfect for those who love shopping at local businesses. More than 45 small businesses will be at the market to showcase their unique and creative products.

When: June 1 and 2 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Beaumont Community Centre — 5204 50 Avenue, Beaumont

Cost: Free to attend

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this weekend.

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

What: With warm weather hitting Edmonton weekend, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: Nextfest, Edmonton’s emerging arts festival, will run until June 9 at The Roxy. This event features performances and installations from more than 500 artists in the first decade of their careers.

Where: The Roxy Theatre — 10708 124th Street

When: May 30 to June 9

Cost: Varies, find tickets here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmer’s market. More than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods each Sunday.

When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street NW