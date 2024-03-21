11 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: March 22 to 24
The weekend has finally arrived in Edmonton, and even though the forecast isn’t looking very spring-like, there are still tons of awesome events happening around the city.
From Downtown Dining Week to Beerfest to a party at the Art Gallery of Alberta, check out these 11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.
Downtown Dining Week
What: We’re pretty lucky to have such a diverse range of incredible food in Edmonton, especially in our downtown core! Check out dozens of deals with multi-course $15, $25, $35, $50, and $65 menus from some of the city’s best restaurants.
Where: Various restaurants in downtown Edmonton
When: March 20 to 31
Cost: $15, $25, $35, $50, and $65 menus
Edmonton International Beerfest
What: This weekend is a great time to be a beer lover in Edmonton with the return of the Edmonton International Beerfest. Enjoy live music, workshops, and local cuisine, and even take some classes at this awesome festival.
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue
When: March 21 to 23
Cost: Tickets start at $34.17
Refinery: The Palm Room
What: Celebrate the Art Gallery of Alberta’s 100th anniversary this weekend with a fabulous 1920’s speakeasy party! Channel the spirit of those roarin’ ’20s and get ready for a night of live music, movies on the big screen, and special performances in swanky lounges throughout the Gallery.
Where: Art Gallery of Alberta — 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: March 23 from 8 pm to 1 am
Cost: $60 regular admission; get tickets here
See a $2.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this March at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, March 23
Where: Various Cineplex locations
The Sound of Music
What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month.
When: March 2 to 31
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Cost: Varies; get tickets here
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished up.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Immersive Disney Animation
What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.
When: February 15 to April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here
Check out a new exhibit at the Royal Alberta Museum
What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this weekend, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.
The international feature exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia will allow visitors to view scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, which are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the fascinating empire’s vast scope and accomplishments.
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online