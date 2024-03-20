Mr. Pretzels opening a new location at West Edmonton Mall

There’s no shortage of delicious food offerings to be found at West Edmonton Mall, but soon, there’s going to be a brand-new snacking spot.

Mr. Pretzels, the popular soft pretzel store, is opening a new location at West Edmonton Mall.

The Montreal-based pretzel chain currently has two locations in Edmonton, at Kingsway Garden and Southgate Centre.

This pretzel chain offers both hand-rolled large pretzels and pretzel bites in a range of flavours. If you have a sweet tooth, the menu includes flavours such as vanilla, sugar and cinnamon, and Nutella.

Savoury pretzel fans will be satisfied with salt, sesame, parmesan, and so much more. They even serve up pretzel-wrapped hot dogs.

After launching in 1994, Mr. Pretzels has expanded into six Canadian provinces and has over 300 locations across 20 countries.

The opening date for this new location has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for updates!

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

