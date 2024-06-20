22 amazing things to do this weekend in Edmonton: June 21 to 23

Summer has officially arrived in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy everything this weekend has to offer.

From an EDM festival to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals to the Redbull Soapbox Race, check out these 22 things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and Game 6 and FINAL home game of the series against the Florida Panthers takes place this Friday! (Fair warning, tickets are not cheap.)

When: Friday, June 21 at 6 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $1,914; get them here

What: The Red Bull Soapbox Race is a race of non-motorized carts down a custom course featuring all kinds of wacky rides. Queen Elizabeth Park Road will turn into a racetrack made up of all sorts of turns, jumps and obstacles.

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Queen Elizabeth Park Road

What: Get your rave gear ready because Bomfest is back and better than ever! Headliners include Armin van Buuren, JAUZ, Imanbek, Luttrell, and Laura Van Dam.

Where: Fan Park in the ICE District — 10104 104th Avenue NW

When: June 22

Cost: $99.95 general admission; tickets here

What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action this month. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, free parking, and player autographs.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: Sunday, June 23 at 4 pm

Cost: Start at $20; get them here

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here

What: This year’s Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the Edmonton Drag Festival, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: Rapid Fire Theatre is hosting its annual international improv and sketch comedy festival, Improvaganza. For three days this weekend, enjoy a variety of shows that’ll totally crack you up.

When: June 20 to 23

Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue

Cost: Varies; get them here

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: The Telus World of Science is celebrating its 40th birthday this weekend! Take part in all kinds of festivities, from programming and demonstrations both inside and around the city’s favourite science centre.

Where: 11211 142nd Street NW

When: June 21

Cost: $25.95 public adult admission

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this June at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, June 22

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

What: With warm weather hitting Edmonton weekend, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Head down to Chinatown, where the Edmonton Dragon Festival runs until July 1! Get ready for a thrilling experience, set to fill the streets with vibrant colours and cultural delights.

When: Festival runs until July 1

Where: 97th Street between 107th Avenue and 105a Avenue

Cost: Free

What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmer’s market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.

When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street NW