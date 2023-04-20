11 amazing things to do this weekend in Edmonton: April 21 to 23

The weekend is finally here, and we can’t wait to get outside and enjoy all of that sunshine.

From Oilers playoff action to all kinds of markets and festivals, check out our roundup of some of the best things happening in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Dreamspeakers International Film Festival brings together Indigenous filmmakers, performers, and artists from all over the world. Take a deep dive and be captivated by the diverse range of Indigenous cultures at this unique film festival.

Where: Metro Cinema or Stanley A. Milner Library

When: April 19 to 23

Cost: $150 for a festival pass or $5 to $15 for individual tickets

What: Even though the Oilers will be hitting the road to Los Angeles soon, it doesn’t mean we can’t still turn the party up at Rogers Place! For just $5, you can join thousands of other Oilers fans and catch all of the playoff action on the massive scoreboard for the Oilers’ away games this weekend.

Where: Rogers Place

When: April 21 at 8 pm; April 23 at 7 pm

Cost: $5, tickets here

What: Find a wide variety of vintage, new, and second-hand goodies at this awesome market. The Capital City Vintage Market focuses on vintage (1950-2000) clothing, accessories, and small furniture.

Where: Downtown Farmer’s Market — 10305 97th Street

When: April 22 to 23

Cost: Free entry

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The LEGO Movie will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: April 21

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

What: The Edmonton Makers Market and Convention presents Spring Make, Edmonton’s largest event dedicated to makers and those who love handmade items. Featuring over 200 vendors, two days of presentations and classes, as well as free make-and-take activities, there’s something for everyone at this event.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: April 22 and 23

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton Tatoo & Arts Festival is one of the biggest of its kind, and will be at the Edmonton EXPO Centre this weekend! Enjoy a weekend full of entertainment, contests, shopping, and tattooing in one wicked event.

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

When: April 21 from 4 pm-midnight; April 22 from 12 pm-10 pm; April 23 from 12 pm-6 pm

Cost: $30 or $80 for a weekend pass (kids 12 and under are free)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: If you were one of many who couldn’t score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, you’ll for sure want to check out Laser Taylor Swift at Telus World of Science. From early-career tracks like “Love Story” to hits like “Shake it Off,” “22,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” it’ll be a fantastic night with dazzling visuals under the Zeidler Dome.

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

When: Weekends and select weeknights until the end of May

Cost: $14.95 per person

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a weekend outdoors.

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm