19 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: August 5 to 9

We’re in the dog days of summer, and there are so many amazing things to do and see this time of year, with all of our favourite festivals happening in Edmonton.

From the tail end of Heritage Festival to the kickoff to Folk Fest, check out these 19 wicked things to do in Edmonton this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Folk Music Festival (@edmfolkfest)

What: Hit the hill at Gallagher Park for four days of incredible music, food, and atmosphere during the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. Nothing beats that city view on those summer nights, and we’re so excited for this festival lineup.

Where: Gallagher Park — 10115 97A Avenue

When: August 8 to 11

Tickets: Find tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snow Valley Edmonton (@snowvalleyski)

What: Every Tuesday at 7 pm, Creekside Eats at the Snow Valley Ski Club will host free concerts with music, art, and poetry. Listen to artists from EPL’s Capital City Records, Art and Capital City Press on an outdoor patio at the bottom of the ski hill.

When: Every Tuesday at 7 pm until August 27

Where: Creekside Eats — 13204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: Free, but donations to the Edmonton Food Bank are appreciated!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Heritage Festival (@yegheritagefest)

What: The Edmonton Heritage Festival is a three-day event where you can sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism. Enjoy the tastes, sights, and sounds of over 60 countries at 50 outdoor pavilions.

Where: Borden Park — 7507 Borden Park Road NW

When: August 3 to 5

Tickets: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cariwest (@cariwestyeg)

What: For nearly 40 years, this festival has provided a platform to celebrate Caribbean culture. At this three-day extravaganza, you can take in the incredible music, art, cuisine, and carnival culture.

Where: Downtown Edmonton and Churchill Square

When: August 9 to 11

Cost: Free

What: Animethon is a festival celebrating Japanese Animation, aka anime, at the Edmonton Convention Centre. In addition to screening anime, the festival hosts voice actor guests from North America, musical acts from North America and Japan, improvisation groups, as well as activities like gaming, costume contests, and more.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW

When: August 9 to 11

Tickets: Start at $40 for single-day admission; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s one of our favourite things to do in the summer season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that period and streets detailing each period from 1885 to 1920.

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. When you’re all finished, grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)



What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.

When: May 31 to September 7, Wednesday to Sunday evenings

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: $35; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ukrainian.village (@ukrainian.village)

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhonald’s Photography (@rhonaldsphotography)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)



What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Edmonton (@exploreedmonton)

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Company Brewing (@oddcompanybrewing)



What: With summer finally arriving in Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bountiful Farmers’ Market – Southside Edmonton (@bountifulfarmersmarketyeg)

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton.events | things to do in Edmonton (@edmonton.events)

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here