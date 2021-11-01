6 things to do this week in Edmonton: November 1 to 7
Not only is it a fresh week but it’s a fresh month. And to help kick it off right, here are six things to do in Edmonton for the week of November 1 to 7.
From the Oilers welcoming the Kraken to Rogers Place to a mesmerizing ballet performance, check out these things to do in Edmonton.
Catch an Oilers game
What: The Oilers are on a hot streak, and we hope they continue it as they welcome the Seattle Kraken to Rogers Place. A great game to kick off the week and the month, we’re sold! But it doesn’t stop there, the Oilers also play the Nashville Predators on the 3rd and the New York Rangers on the 5th.
When: November 1, 3, 5
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $80-$262; tickets can be found here.
Catch an Elks game
What: It’s Friday night football in Edmonton, as the Elks face off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium. Be a part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks. Now that’s some November fun right there.
When: November 5
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: $44 – $106.74; tickets can be found here
Visit the Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during a November day in Edmonton.
When: Open year-round
Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)
Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online
Alberta Ballet’s Swan Lake
What: Alberta Ballet’s reimagined Swan Lake will be a momentous return to the stage in our city, with the tale of a passionate coming of age story as forces of evil attempt to thwart the love between young Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen, Odette.
When: November 5-7
Time: Friday 7:30 pm, Saturday 2 and 7:30 pm, Sunday 2 pm.
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)
Cost: $61-$146, purchase online
An All Time Low concert
What: All Time Low is paying a visit to our city. Check them out at Midway on Tuesday, November 2. It’ll be a good time!
When: November 2
Time: Friday 7:30 pm, Saturday 2 and 7:30 pm, Sunday 2 pm.
Where: Midway (6107 104 Street NW, Edmonton)
Cost: $40, purchase online
Deadmonton Haunted House Lights Out
What: Halloween may be over, but if you are looking for a big fright hit up Deadmonton Lights Out this weekend. They are turning off the lights as you make your way through the darkness with just a light provided to you from the team at Deadmonton. How spooky!
When: November 5, 6, 7,
Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton
Cost: $34.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here