11 things to do this week in Edmonton: January 31 to February 6

Say goodbye to January and hello to February! As we enter another month, there are plenty of wintry things to do in Edmonton.

Whether you want to get out and enjoy the outdoors, visit an icy festival, or say hello to a sloth, here are 10 things to do this week in Edmonton.

What: One of the coolest winter festivals in Edmonton returns, with Ice on Whyte bringing the best ice sculptures with it. Check out only one of three ice carving competitions in Canada as up to 10 teams of professional artists work to create jaw-dropping icy splendours.

When: January 27 to February 6

Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park

Cost: $4-$6; tickets can be found here.

What: Hit the hill and zoom down the Edmonton Ski Club’s tube park with your family and friends. All that winter fun for just $15? We are into it!

When: Now to March 20, 2022

Where: Edmonton Ski Club

Cost: $15; tickets can be found here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

What: Dive into the mystery of Earth’s oceans through award-winning filmmaker James Cameron’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer. The exhibition includes props and costumes from the blockbuster movie Titanic. Edmonton is also the first city in North America to include the Deepsea Challenger submersible and pilot sphere in the exhibition.

When: Now to May 8, 2022

Where: Telus World of Science

Cost: $25.25-$39.95; tickets can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer! Do some stargazing or snowshoeing, too.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Meet a sloth, boas, ferrets, pythons, tortoises, and much more at the Sloth World & Wildlife Rescue exhibit at West Edmonton Mall. This interactive exhibit will include a highly engaging presentation, animal interaction, feeding demonstrations with many types of live animals, and plenty of opportunities for pictures and questions.

When: Now until the end of March

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $12.50 to $14.50, tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can visit. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city this winter.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available as well for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

When: Now until February 21

Where: 9613 96th Avenue NW

Cost: $19-$49; information can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and life sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past and present-day species. It’s one of the most gratifying things you can do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: Experience the outdoors and get a workout in by cross-country skiing around the city. These trails are accessible, open to everyone, and regularly groomed to accommodate different levels of skiers.

When: Throughout the week

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a fun way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free