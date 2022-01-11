A festival with an ice bar and ice sculptures returns to Edmonton this month

One of the coolest winter festivals in Edmonton returns later this month, with Ice on Whyte bringing the best ice sculptures with it.

The festival returns from January 27 to February 6 in Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park. Check out only one of three ice carving competitions in Canada as up to 10 teams of professional artists work to create jaw-dropping icy splendours.

Each block is nearly 300 pounds,

You can also take a shot at creating your own sculpture, with chipper classes offered for all ages.

The stunning sculptures are even prettier in the evening, with the grounds lit up with colourful accent lights. Pop into the ice bar tent for a locally crafted beverage and stroll around the park taking in this magical festival.

The festival was first held back in 2003 and ranked by Readers’ Digest as one of Canada’s top 10 winter festivals.

Ice On Whyte

When: January 27 to February 6

Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park (8331 104 Street NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: $4-$6; tickets can be found here.