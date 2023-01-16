Events

9 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: January 16 to 22

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jan 16 2023, 9:11 pm
9 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: January 16 to 22
Deep Freeze Fest | Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

We are already halfway through January, and you must get out and enjoy all the great things to do this week here in Edmonton.

From a pair of Oilers games to viewing a wicked winter festival, check out those things and more this week.

Check out an Oilers game

Draisaitl Nugent-Hopkins Hyman Oilers

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

What: Cheer on the Oilers two times this week as the boys in the orange and blue face off against the Kraken on Tuesday and the Lightning on Thursday. Get your tickets ASAP!

When: January 17, 19
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $67 to $875; tickets can be found here

Snow Way Out

Supplied

What: It’s the first event to be held at the new Oilers Fan Park, and the 75’x75’ maze, aptly titled “Snow Way Out,” will of course be Oilers-themed and will include a locker room, a snow slide, firepits, hot chocolate, snacks and plenty of spots for the perfect holiday Insta moment. The walls of the maze will also be 6’ tall and 3’ deep, so it will be hard to navigate for many of us!

When: December 24 to January 29, 2023
Where: 10128 104th Avenue, NW Edmonton
Cost: $12 to $22; tickets can be found here

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival

Deep Freeze fest

What: Step into Alberta Avenue District for the Deep Freeze enchanted forest, where looms a mystical creature, vivid blooms, bright-hued mushrooms, and woodland animals—all hand sculpted by our world-renowned ice, balloon, and lantern artists. There will be light installations, ice sculptures, cultural stories, street hockey and the famous annual Deep Freezer races and other winter artistic panache.

When: January 21, 22 
Where: Alberta Avenue District
Cost: Free

Elk Island National Park

Muriel Lasure/Shutterstock

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan 
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Watch the premiere of the Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us

last of us reviews

HBO

What: The premiere of HBO’s Alberta-shot The Last of Us was last weekend, and we can not wait for the second episode this Sunday. Production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

When: January 22
Cost: Subscription to the HBO package on Crave

Go tobogganing

Tobogganing hills Edmonton

Tanja Esser/Shutterstock

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where: Various locations
Cost: Free

Art Gallery of Alberta

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14, purchase online

Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Check out the Royal Alberta Museum

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.