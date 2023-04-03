7 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: April 3 to 8
It’s nice to see so much snow melting as a new month begins.
Between the Oilers clinching a spot in the playoffs and the double-digit temperatures we are set to receive later this week, there’s no denying that things are heating up in the city.
Here are our picks for seven of the best things to do in the city this week.
Downtown Defrost
What: Downtown Defrost has been Edmotnton’s biggest winter outdoor party since 2015. This family-friendly electronic dance music festival transforms an outdoor space in Edmonton into a dance party with lights, installations, and DJs.
Where: Louise McKinney Riverfront Park
When: April 7 and 8
Cost: $55 for a day pass, $100 for a weekend pass; tickets here
Try a brand-new restaurant
What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. From Darling to BeaverTails, this week is a great time to check out some of these brand-new restaurants opening in April.
Sign up for a spring outdoor league with the Edmonton Sport and Social Club
What: The deadline to register for spring outdoor sports ends this week. If you’ve never signed up for a league with the Edmonton Sport and Social Club, this season is your chance. It’s fun, a good way to stay active, and you get to meet new people!
Where: Various locations around Edmonton
When: Registration for spring outdoor sports ends April 5
Cost: Varies
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Try a cookie from the new Crumbl Cookies location
What: Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the US, opened its first location in Canada right here in Edmonton last week. This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is also always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.
Where: 5041 Mullen Road, Edmonton
Filipino Restaurant Month
What: For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.
When: April 1 to 30, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter