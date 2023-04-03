7 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: April 3 to 8

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s nice to see so much snow melting as a new month begins.

Between the Oilers clinching a spot in the playoffs and the double-digit temperatures we are set to receive later this week, there’s no denying that things are heating up in the city.

Here are our picks for seven of the best things to do in the city this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Downtown Defrost (@thedowntowndefrost)

What: Downtown Defrost has been Edmotnton’s biggest winter outdoor party since 2015. This family-friendly electronic dance music festival transforms an outdoor space in Edmonton into a dance party with lights, installations, and DJs.

Where: Louise McKinney Riverfront Park

When: April 7 and 8

Cost: $55 for a day pass, $100 for a weekend pass; tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiki Tiki on Whyte (@tikionwhyte)

What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. From Darling to BeaverTails, this week is a great time to check out some of these brand-new restaurants opening in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Sport & Social Club (@edmontonssc)

What: The deadline to register for spring outdoor sports ends this week. If you’ve never signed up for a league with the Edmonton Sport and Social Club, this season is your chance. It’s fun, a good way to stay active, and you get to meet new people!

Where: Various locations around Edmonton

When: Registration for spring outdoor sports ends April 5

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl Cookies Canada (@crumbl.ca)

What: Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the US, opened its first location in Canada right here in Edmonton last week. This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is also always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.

Where: 5041 Mullen Road, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Filipino Restaurant in Edmonton (@filistix.dt)

What: For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeroen Daniels (@jeroendanielsphotography)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter