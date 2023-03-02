11 of the best things to do in Edmonton this weekend: March 3 to 5

Happy (almost) springtime!

We have finally made it out of the thick of winter, and while we can certainly count on a few more centimetres of snow until at least April, things are slowly warming up, and sunnier days are on the horizon.

Here is everything happening in Edmonton this weekend, as well as a bunch of other incredible things to do around the city.

What: Billed as the hottest art party in the province, this event will feature local artists, interactive art experiences, live DJs on a dance floor, and cocktails at the Gold Bar. Party-goers are encouraged to dress for a night out, with emphasis on the “Glitter and Gold” theme of the night.

When: March 4 from 9 pm to 2 am

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $50 and up

What: This festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues is on all weekend. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

Where: Venues in Old Strathcona

When: March 2 to 12

Cost: Varies

What: Catch the Oilers in action this Friday as they get set to host the Winnipeg Jets.

Where: Rogers Place

When: March 3 at 7 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $116.82 each

What: Check out the Edmonton Oil Kings at home this weekend as they take on the Swift Current Broncos.

When: March 4 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $23.75 each

What: Live out your Pitch Perfect fantasy with the ultimate a cappella experience at SING! Edmonton, featuring international and local groups and workshops led by industry experts. This festival promises unforgettable performances, team-building opportunities, and endless fun.

When: March 3 to 5

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: $86.53 general admission

What: Alberta has been lucky to have some pretty incredible displays in the skies lately with the Northern Lights, and what better place to view them than in our local, national park!? Whether you’re there to stargaze, hit the trails, or want to see some buffalo, Elk Island National Park is well worth the quick trip out there.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Alberta is home to some of the most stunning landscapes on earth, from the Rocky Mountains in the west to the otherworldly Red Rock Coulee in the south to the Badlands in the east. Not only are we blessed with so many incredible natural wonders, but we’re also home to many weird and wacky man-made attractions, especially near our capital city. Check out our list of these 11 attractions in and around Edmonton.

Where: Various locations in and around Edmonton

What: There is no better way to start your Saturday morning than at the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. Check out some of these brand-new local restaurants opening in March! Want more? Here are some more excellent food events happening in Edmonton.

What: A classic winter escape. Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street)

Cost: $14.95 adult admission

What: As a winter city, we are so spoiled with the number of beautiful skating spots around us and the Family Day forecast looks perfect for an afternoon at the outdoor rink. We’ve compiled a list of the best locations for you and your friends to bundle up and glide around here.