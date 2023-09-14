10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: September 15 to 17

September is flying by, and it will only be a short few weeks before we’re all gathered around the table with a turkey.

From festivals to ghost hunting and all of our favourite fall activities, here are 10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend:

What: The Kaleido Family Arts Festival is a joyous, exuberant, radically open arts festival that shares the love of the Alberta Avenue Arts District. Celebrate the arts and discover music, theatre, dance, street performances, food, artisans, art galleries, markets, and more in alleys, rooftops, parks and on Alberta Avenue.

Where: 118th Avenue between 94th and 91st Street

When: September 15 to 17

Cost: Free

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: This MASSIVE celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and cosplay is back at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend. It’s a three-day experience that will leave you feeling out of this world! This year’s celebrity guests include Cristina Ricci and Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame, among others.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: September 15-17

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $28; get them here

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this month at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Now until September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this September at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Chicken Run will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, September 16

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.

What: What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekend out in the pumpkin patch.

What: The final Alberta Avenue Night Market takes place this Friday. This family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out in a variety of locations. There will be plenty of amazing spots to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: September 15 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Downtown Auto — 11765 95th Street

Price: Free

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It sure will be a nice weekend for it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter