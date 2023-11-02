9 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: November 4 to 5

Looking for something fun to do in Edmonton this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

From free movies and musicals to sports and festivals, check out these nine fantastic things to do in the city this weekend.

What: This 18+ event showcases chefs from some of Alberta’s top restaurants. To pair perfectly with the exciting menu lineup, more than 200 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries will bring their award-winning and innovative products to the long-awaited festival.

When: November 3 and 4, 2023

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

Cost: Tickets start at $27.28; get tickets here

What: Get the popcorn ready because Cineplex is treating Canada to a free movie day this Saturday. The entertainment company is hosting its Community Day, offering a morning of free movies and $2.50 concession items. This year’s film lovers of all ages can check out Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Jumanji: The Next Level and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

When: November 4

Where: Various Cineplex locations in Edmonton

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Saturday at home as they face off against the Nashville Predators!

When: November 4

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $89; get them here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

What: Activate is a unique arcade chain that allows you to combine fitness, entertainment, and gaming with a variety of incredible games. The facility is divided into a number of rooms, each with unique concepts and levels for any type of experience or fitness level.

Hours: 9:30 am to 10 pm Sunday to Thursday, 9:30 am to 11:30 Friday and Saturday

Where: 1949 98th Street NW

Cost: $28 per person

What: A sci-fi comedy musical about the meek and bumbling assistant of a struggling floral shop who happens upon a strange new plant — Little Shop of Horrors is a wild story with a wicked soundtrack. You can catch the performance at the Citadel Theatre this weekend.

When: Running now until November 19

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Cost: Start at $40.25; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’ll be a pretty nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and warm eats this winter. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!