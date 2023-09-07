18 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: September 8 to 10

All of the changing colours on the trees are making Edmonton look fantastic, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy the crisp fall air this weekend.

Check out these 18 fantastic things to do in the city this weekend, from a whole ton of festivals to some of our favourite fall activities.

What: Spend any amount of time in the river valley, and you’ll find out quickly that Edmonton has a massive mountain biking community. At the Edmonton Mountain Bike Festival, you can check out everything this community has to offer, including group rides, races, arts/live entertainment, bike events, shopping, and more.

Where: Various locations

When: September 8 to 10

What: This is the second last Alberta Avenue Night Market of the year, and it’s free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out in a variety of locations. There will be plenty of amazing spots to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: September 8 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Battista’s Calzone — 11745 84th Street

Price: Free

What: The 13-time Grammy award-winning global superstars, The Chicks, returned to the global stage earlier this year with The Chicks World Tour 2023 and will make a stop at Rogers Place this weekend.

When: September 8, doors at 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $206.50; get them here

What: As autumn starts to creep up, what’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekend out in the pumpkin patch.

What: Celebrate Edmonton’s mural culture with a massive party taking over Alex Decoteau Park this weekend! This party is totally free to attend with registration. Witness a live mural being painted, go on a tour of nearby murals, and take in some fantastic live music from local Edmonton artists! Plus, with beer gardens on site, could it get any better?

When: September 9 from 3 to 8 pm

Where: Alex Decoteau Park — 10230 105th Street NW

What: WILDNorth is hosting the Edmonton Wildlife Festival, and it’s a fantastic way to celebrate our wild neighbours and support an organization that rescues, treats, and releases injured and orphaned wildlife in northern Alberta. It’s free to attend, and donations are encouraged for some of the activities.

When: Saturday, September 9

Where: Queen Mary Park — 10844 117th Street

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this September at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Mitchells vs The Machines will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, September 9

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Get ready to rock out at the Sea Change Super Friendly Fest, an annual punk rock music festival organized by the craft brewery. This year’s incredible festival lineup includes PUP and Face to Face as headliners, plus a whole host of local and Calgary-based bands, including Chixdiggit, Real Sickies, Wares, and more.

When: September 9, doors at noon

Where: Midway Music Hall

Price: $80 general admission; get tickets here

What: Taking place on the stunning parkland alongside Strathearn Drive, the Strathearn Art Walk is something we look forward to every September, and it’s totally free to check out! Even if you don’t pick something up, it’s a great day browsing through so much local art.

Where: Along Strathearn Drive

When: September 9 and 10 from 12 to 7 pm

What: This fantastic event in downtown Edmonton is back for the summer, and it’s totally free to check out. In addition to food trucks on-site, you can enjoy some pre-screening entertainment on the Square before taking in the film on a three-story inflatable screen. This weekend’s film is a total classic with Matilda on the big screen.

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: September 8 at 6 pm

Price: Free

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: Savour Strathcona is an annual celebration of local food and art in Strathcona County. The event features local independent restaurants and food trucks with sample sizes of their wares available for purchase. The festival will also have an art market and live music to enjoy.

Where: Strathcona County Community Centre — 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

When: Sunday, September 10, from 3 to 7 pm

What: It’s the biggest game of the year as the Edmonton Elks look for revenge after last weekend’s Labour Day Classic. Cheer on the Elks this Saturday as they take on the Calgary Stampeders.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: September 9 at 5 pm

Cost: Start at $21; tickets here

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this month at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

What: The Gibbons Town-Wide Garage Sale is taking place all day on September 9 in the small town of Gibbons, located 37 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. It’s one of Alberta’s largest garage sales, as the town’s population of just over 3,200 doubles in size during this massive single-day extravaganza.

Where: Gibbons, Alberta

When: September 9 from 9 am to 5 pm

What: For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It sure will be a nice week for it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter