9 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: May 3 to 5

We’ve made it to the first weekend of May, and things are surely feeling great in Edmonton right now.

The Oilers just took the first round of the NHL Playoffs, and there is no shortage of fantastic things happening in and around the city.

From Sunday afternoon high tea to the Art Gallery of Alberta and a historic WNBA game at Rogers Place, check out these nine things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Ring in a new month in style and enjoy a spring-themed multi-course high tea experience at Last Modern Event Venue! It’s a perfect early Mother’s Day gift or a lovely way to spend the afternoon with friends.

When: Sunday, May 5

Where: Last Modern Event Venue — 10242 106th Street NW

Cost: $65 per adult; $35 per child under 5-12 (reduced portion); reserve seats here

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Wonka will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, May 4

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Come say hi to the bison at Elk Island National Park and enjoy nature as you shop from Indigenous artisans showcasing quality arts, jewelry, and more!

When: May 4 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Astotin Lake, Elk Island National Park — 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: A WNBA game is taking place on Canadian soil for just the second time in history at Rogers Place later this month. Check out a pre-season WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks. You won’t want to miss out on this incredible experience!

When: Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $26.30; get tickets here

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. We’re looking forward to trying Banh Mi Diddy, a new banh mi spot with freshly baked bread that just opened near MacEwan University.

Where: 10548 110th Street NW

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.