11 iconic Edmonton landmarks to check out this summer

Summer weather has officially arrived in Edmonton, and that means the next few months can be spent getting outside and seeing some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

From architectural marvels to some lovely views, Edmonton is just bursting with some gorgeous spots to hang and see.

So get out that sunscreen, throw on your best walking shoes, and get ready to hit up these iconic Edmonton landmarks this summer.

Rogers Place Arena/ICE District Plaza

It’s the hub of everything Oilers-related and where all the big stars perform, and Rogers Place Arena along with the ICE District Plaza have become iconic symbols of the downtown core. It’s a dazzling spot to hang out and see, and the shade from the massive buildings brings a nice relief during a hot summer day, too.

Walterdale Hill

Boasting what many consider one of the best views in Edmonton, a setup on Walterdale Hill offers a backdrop featuring the Walterdale Bridge, the North Saskatchewan River, and the downtown skyline. What’s not to love about that? It’s totally one of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Edmonton you need on your feed, and a must-see this summer.

The Muttart Conservatory

Stunning inside and out, the Muttart Conservatory is great for an architecture shot with the glass pyramids behind you, or go right in and check out four different plant landscapes, from lush tropical environments to the dry heat of the desert.

Talus Dome

A bit of a controversial art installment in the city but beautiful nonetheless, the Talus Dome is nestled near the Quesnell Bridge and Fox Drive. Made up of nearly 1,000 handcrafted stainless steel spheres forming an abstract talus shape, the sculpture reflects the sky, weather, and the river of cars that pass by it.

Wolf Willow Stairs

Offering a picturesque view of Edmonton’s river valley, the Wolf Willow Stairs are secluded and the perfect spot to sit down and get a stunning view of the North Saskatchewan River and forests surrounding it. The staircase itself is a workout too, so if you want to get some cardio in after you relax a bit, go for it!

Neon Sign Museum

A dazzling display in the downtown core, the Neon Sign Museum makes for a lovely, warm visit right near Rogers Place Arena, too. It’s somehow a combination of classic and modern all at the same time, and if you snap a pic and post it to your socials, it will have your followers asking where you got that shot.

The Alberta Legislature

A classic spot for many graduating high school students in Edmonton, the Alberta Legislature building and surrounding grounds offers a perfect backdrop of beautiful architecture and natural beauty. Just kill some time on the grassy hills, by the building itself, and maybe even splashing around in its many wading pools and fountains. It’s an iconic symbol of Edmonton, that’s for dang sure.

Manchester Square

A European touch in Edmonton, Manchester Square in the Queen Mary Park area is like taking a trip to a street across the pond, minus all the flying. It’s a unique block that is a perfect street backdrop for that Insta shot. It’s vibrant and bold, and in just a few short years it’s definitely become an iconic spot in Edmonton.

The Fairmont Macdonald Patio + Garden

A gem of downtown Edmonton, the Fairmont MacDonald’s patio and garden is a perfect fit for a relaxing, summery moment. The views of the river valley offered from the patio are a great match, too.

Crawford Block Mural

It’s one of the most recognizable murals out of the many around Old Strathcona, the Crawford Block Mural is a great way to lighten things up on a summer day with a splash of colour and a very unique look. This large-scale mural was painted by world-renowned artist Okuda San Migue, so if you are looking for a one-of-a-kind photo, this is it. Grab some ice cream at Made By Marcu too while you are there, it’s just down the street!

West Edmonton Mall

Undoubtedly one of the most iconic locations not only in Edmonton but all of Alberta, the West Edmonton Mall is a must-visit spot this summer. Not only does it provide a nice reprieve from the sweltering heat with all the AC the building has, but you can shop till you drop, enjoy some games at Fantasyland, catch a movie at the Scotiabank Cineplex theatre, hit up the wave pool at the waterpark and so much. The mall is an EXPERIENCE, alright.