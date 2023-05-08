10 festivals we're looking forward to this summer in Edmonton

Every summer, dozens upon dozens of festivals descend upon the City of Edmonton, giving it the nickname the “Festival City.”

From the Fringe to the Folk Festival to K-Days and Heritage Festival, nothing is better than those summer days at the park eating mini donuts and listening to fantastic music.

Here are 10 festivals we can’t wait to check out this summer in Edmonton:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Folk Music Festival (@edmfolkfest)

What: Hit the hill at Gallagher Park for four days of incredible music, food, and atmosphere during the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. Nothing beats that city view on those summer nights, and we’re so excited for this festival lineup to be announced.

Where: Gallagher Park — 10115 97a Avenue

When: August 10 to 13

Tickets: TBD; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Heritage Festival (@yegheritagefest)

What: The Edmonton Heritage Festival is a three-day event to sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism. Enjoy the tastes, sights, and sounds from over 60 countries at 50 outdoor pavilions.

Where: TBD

When: August 5 to 7

Tickets: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

What: This massive celebration of theatre is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Enjoy 10 days of theatre, food, and community, all in the heart of Old Strathcona.

Where: Old Strathcona

When: August 17 to 27

Tickets: Find show tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K-Days (@kdaysyeg)

What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, K-Days festival, will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, funfair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 21 to 31. It’s always a great time!

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: July 21 to 31

Tickets: TBD: get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundtrack Music Festival (@soundtrackyeg)

What: This music festival is bringing a number of music superstars of the last decade and beyond to Edmonton this summer for a mix of sounds and tastes to please any music fan. This year, Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Mother Mother, T.I., and Ashanti are just some of the incredible artists who will hit the stage at Kinsmen Park.

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: June 16 to 17

Tickets: $159.50 for two-day general admission; get them here

You might also like: This shop in Edmonton will take INCREDIBLE close-up shots of your eye (PHOTOS)

A heat dome is about to settle over Alberta and it's going to be HOT again

Famous Brazilian steakhouse chain reveals details about Canadian expansion plan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton StreetFest (@edmontonstreetfest)

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 6 to 17

Tickets: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Edmonton (@tasteofedm)

What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from July 20 to 30, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

Where: July 20 to 30

When: Churchill Square

Tickets: Get food tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cariwest (@cariwestyeg)

What: For nearly 40 years, this festival has provided a platform to celebrate Caribbean culture. Take in all of the incredible music, art, cuisine, and carnival culture at this three-day extravaganza.

Where: Downtown Edmonton and Churchill Square

When: August 11 to 13

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike’s Likes |YEG (@mike.slikes)

What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.

Where: On Whyte Avenue

When: July 7 to 9

What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park on July 14 and 16, is bringing Bill Burr and Theo Von to the open-air stage.

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: July 14 and 16

Tickets: Start at $79; get them here