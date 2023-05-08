10 festivals we're looking forward to this summer in Edmonton

Every summer, dozens upon dozens of festivals descend upon the City of Edmonton, giving it the nickname the “Festival City.”
From the Fringe to the Folk Festival to K-Days and Heritage Festival, nothing is better than those summer days at the park eating mini donuts and listening to fantastic music.
Here are 10 festivals we can’t wait to check out this summer in Edmonton:
Edmonton Folk Music Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Hit the hill at Gallagher Park for four days of incredible music, food, and atmosphere during the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. Nothing beats that city view on those summer nights, and we’re so excited for this festival lineup to be announced.
Where: Gallagher Park — 10115 97a Avenue
When: August 10 to 13
Tickets: TBD; get them here
Heritage Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: The Edmonton Heritage Festival is a three-day event to sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism. Enjoy the tastes, sights, and sounds from over 60 countries at 50 outdoor pavilions.
Where: TBD
When: August 5 to 7
Tickets: Free admission
Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: This massive celebration of theatre is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Enjoy 10 days of theatre, food, and community, all in the heart of Old Strathcona.
Where: Old Strathcona
When: August 17 to 27
Tickets: Find show tickets here
K-Days
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, K-Days festival, will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, funfair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 21 to 31. It’s always a great time!
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
When: July 21 to 31
Tickets: TBD: get them here
Soundtrack Music Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: This music festival is bringing a number of music superstars of the last decade and beyond to Edmonton this summer for a mix of sounds and tastes to please any music fan. This year, Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Mother Mother, T.I., and Ashanti are just some of the incredible artists who will hit the stage at Kinsmen Park.
Where: Kinsmen Park
When: June 16 to 17
Tickets: $159.50 for two-day general admission; get them here
Edmonton International Street Performers Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!
Where: Churchill Square
When: July 6 to 17
Tickets: Free admission
Taste of Edmonton
View this post on Instagram
What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from July 20 to 30, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.
Where: July 20 to 30
When: Churchill Square
Tickets: Get food tickets here
Cariwest Caribbean Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: For nearly 40 years, this festival has provided a platform to celebrate Caribbean culture. Take in all of the incredible music, art, cuisine, and carnival culture at this three-day extravaganza.
Where: Downtown Edmonton and Churchill Square
When: August 11 to 13
Whyte Avenue Art Walk
View this post on Instagram
What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.
Where: On Whyte Avenue
When: July 7 to 9
Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park on July 14 and 16, is bringing Bill Burr and Theo Von to the open-air stage.
Where: Kinsmen Park
When: July 14 and 16
Tickets: Start at $79; get them here